SHC bans photography and video recording inside court building

Under the new restrictions, photography and video recording are prohibited inside courtrooms, corridors and waiting areas.

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has imposed a ban on photojournalism and unauthorized audio and video recording inside its premises, according to an official circular issued Friday.

Under the new restrictions, photography and video recording are prohibited inside courtrooms, corridors and waiting areas.

The court has, however, designated a specific area where journalists can conduct photography and video recording.

Media personnel will not be allowed to take photographs or record videos elsewhere inside the court building.

The circular stated that legal action would be taken against anyone violating the restrictions. Mobile phones and recording equipment may also be confiscated from those found breaching the order.

Earlier, in a major legal development, the Sindh High Court has upheld the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) decision to cancel allegedly illegal allotments of approximately 800 acres of state land in Karachi, declaring the transfers void ab initio.

The court dismissed petitions filed by the alleged beneficiaries of the land, ruling that the allotments lacked lawful basis and could not be sustained under the law.

According to court records and NAB officials, the disputed land was originally part of a large tract of urban state property in Karachi that was allegedly acquired in the early 1990s through fraudulent “evacuee” claims and forged documentation. The land was later transferred into private ownership and reportedly sold for significant financial gain.