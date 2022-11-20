Sarah Ferguson’s alleged lover revealed Prince Andrew’s ‘honest counsel’

Bryan stated the family needs a “strategic plan” after Andrew’s interview with Emily Maitlis.

Bryan contacted Sarah after Andrew’s TV appearance.

Bryan was “devastated” when Andrew and Fergie asked him to help.

The alleged lover of Sarah Ferguson, US businessman John Bryan, is said to have given “honest advice” to Prince Andrew after the Duke’s disastrous interview in 2019.

Bryan, who reportedly dated the Duchess of York in 1992, said he gave the Duke and Duchess of York advice on how to fix Andrew’s reputation and finances after the interview forced the Duke to quit his official royal duties.

In the wake of a sex scandal, King Charles’ younger brother gave up his royal duties, and the late Queen took away his military connections and patronages. Andrew denied the things that were said about him, and he and his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, later worked out a deal to avoid going to court.

The businessman said that when the Duke of York was in trouble, he was invited back into the family’s inner circle and helped them come up with a plan.

He said that he told Andrew to show sympathy for Epstein’s victims and to talk about how big of a deal the child molester’s crimes were.

Bryan said to the press: “Sarah asked me to come and help Andrew and the girls.” “I’d stayed friends with Sarah, but when everything was going down, when it was bad, she reached out to me, and I was happy to help.”

Bryan said that after Andrew’s disastrous interview with Emily Maitlis, the family needed a “strategic plan that everyone could buy into.”

Bryan says that he was in touch with Sarah after Andrew was on TV. He was sending her messages like “I hope you’re okay,” which is what most people say to an ex.

Andrew once said, “Epstein has acted like a liar.” “in a manner unbecoming” during his interview, Maitlis replied quickly: “Not fitting? “He had sex with other people.”

Bryan said that Andrew and Fergie were “devastated” when they asked him to come to their house to help. “You’ve hurt our family,” Princess Beatrice is said to have told her father.

He went back to the family home for a second time, and again, he did things to hide from the press. “It was all secret and sneaky,” he said. “In the end, I was taken to Royal Lodge through a property next door.”

Bryan said that when Andrew saw him, he gave him “a handshake and a hug.” Bryan also said that Andrew couldn’t focus for more than 40 minutes at a time because he was under so much stress. Bryan told the Mail on Sunday that he was sure that Andrew did not do anything wrong.