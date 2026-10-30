Faran Tahir brings an Iron Man memory back to life

The Pakistani-American actor returns as Raza, reconnecting Marvel fans with the 2008 blockbuster.

The villain who once kidnapped Tony Stark is back! Pakistani-American actor Faran Tahir has reprised his role as Raza after 18 years in Marvel Studios’ series Vision Quest.





Tahir first appeared as Raza in the 2008 blockbuster Iron Man, where his character played a key role in the events that led to Tony Stark’s transformation into the armored superhero. His return brings a familiar face from Marvel’s early cinematic days back to the screen.





In the sixth episode of Vision Quest, Raza appears alongside a group of armed associates as they attempt to capture Vision, a central character in the Marvel universe. Tahir also sports a noticeably different appearance, giving the returning villain a fresh look.





The comeback connects the new series to the franchise’s earlier storyline and could spark nostalgia among longtime Marvel fans while introducing Raza to viewers who may not remember his role in the original film.





Tahir’s return also marks another appearance by the Pakistani-American actor in a major Hollywood production. Over the years, he has built a career across film and television, bringing Pakistani talent to a wider international audience.