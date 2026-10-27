Pakistani showbiz stars spark their power at LAAM Fashion Week 2026

The event showcased an industry balancing its cultural roots with contemporary ambition.

LAHORE: Celebrity fever, show-stopping couture and runway glamour took center stage as "LAAM Fashion Week S2 2026" wrapped up its four-day run Oct. 26, turning Lahore into a fashion hotspot where Sajal Aly, Aiman Khan, Saboor Aly, Zara Noor Abbas and Nameer Khan commanded attention, sent fans into a frenzy and celebrated the evolving face of Pakistani fashion.





Held at the Expo Centre in Johar Town from Oct. 23-26 and sponsored by Skynet, the event brought together leading designers, rising creative talent, celebrities, socialites and fashion enthusiasts for a spectacle that blended traditional craftsmanship with contemporary style.





From statement-making couture to celebrity runway appearances, this season of LAAM Fashion Week delivered a glimpse into an industry increasingly connecting Pakistan's design talent with global audiences.





The opening showcase, “Starry Night,” set the tone with collections from established fashion names. Their designs highlighted the diversity of Pakistan's fashion landscape, pairing heritage-inspired details with modern silhouettes and bold creative expression.





But the spotlight was not limited to established labels. Students from the Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD) stepped onto the runway with fresh ideas, proving that the next generation is ready to make its mark.





Emerging designers Noor Fatima, Momina Kashif and Mohamad Omer were among the talents who brought youthful creativity and new perspectives to the showcase.

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

However, it was the celebrity factor that sent excitement soaring. Durefishan Saleem, known for her leading role in the television dramas walked the runway modeling Minha's collection, creating one of the evening's most talked-about moments. Her appearance added star power to the showcase and gave fans another reason to follow the fashion spectacle beyond the runway.

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

The glamour continued at the grand finale, where Aiman Khan turned heads in an elegant creation by Erum Khan Couture, while Sajal Aly made a graceful statement in a design by Jugnu Studios. Both actresses brought their signature screen-star appeal to the runway, with their looks adding to the growing buzz around the event.

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

Saboor Aly made her mark in a stylish ensemble by Maria Osama, striking a balance between modern fashion and understated elegance.

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

Nameer Khan brought confident runway energy while representing Eden Robe, while Zara Noor Abbas embraced regal drama in a magnificent Mughal-inspired creation by Haseens Official.





Together, the celebrity appearances transformed the closing showcase into a star-studded celebration of Pakistani design.

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

The grand finale also underscored the power of celebrity fashion in driving online conversation, as striking outfits and runway appearances gave fans plenty to discuss and share.

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

With established stars, emerging talent and statement-making collections converging on one stage, LAAM Fashion Week demonstrated how fashion events can extend their reach far beyond the venue.





Renowned designer Neelofer Shahid brought the showcase to a fitting close with her distinctive creations, reflecting her longstanding contribution to Pakistan's fashion industry.





The audience included prominent personalities such as Amina Haider Isaani, Kamran Lashari and Hina Tayyab Khan, vice chancellor of PIFD, adding further prestige to the four-day event.





Beyond the glitz and celebrity appearances, LAAM Fashion Week offered designers, models and industry professionals an opportunity to reconnect, exchange ideas and celebrate the country's creative economy.





The event also highlighted the growing intersection of fashion, technology and online retail in Pakistan. Through its multibrand e-commerce platform.





LAAM connects local designers and clothing labels with consumers, offering the industry opportunities to reach shoppers beyond traditional retail spaces and potentially expand its international footprint.





As the curtains fell on Oct. 26, LAAM Fashion Week 2026 left Lahore buzzing with couture, celebrity moments and conversations about the future of Pakistani style.





The event showcased an industry balancing its cultural roots with contemporary ambition and making sure all eyes remained on Pakistan's fashion scene.