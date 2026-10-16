‘Mango Jutt’ hits cinemas as Hareem Farooq, Faysal Quraishi set the screen ablaze

The film's reception could also add momentum to efforts to bring more viewers to local cinemas.

LAHORE: Pakistani Punjabi cinema is ready for a fresh dose of laughter, action and romance as "Mango Jutt", starring Hareem Farooq and Faysal Quraishi in a new on-screen pairing, hits cinemas across Pakistan today on Oct. 16, 2026, riding a wave of audience buzz following its star-studded premiere in Lahore.





The much-anticipated comedy the film has sparked online conversation and stirred excitement among Pakistani moviegoers, bringing together two prominent names from the country's entertainment industry in a story that blends Punjabi culture, humor and action.





With its colorful premise and ensemble cast, film aims to give Punjabi cinema a fresh push and draw families back to the big screen. The film premiered on Thursday night at a local cinema. The premiere added to the growing anticipation surrounding the project, with cast members expressing optimism about its appeal to audiences.

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Hareem Farooq, who also produced the film, described Mango Jutt as a special project that brings Punjabi culture, action and romance together in a distinctive package.





The film features an ensemble cast that includes Shamoon Abbasi, Muhammad Ali Motu Bhai, Ayesha Jahanzeb, Qaiser Piya, Azhar Rangeela, Iftikhar Thakur and Honey Albela, among others. Abu Aleeha wrote and directed the film, while Ali Allahditta composed its music.





The film’s original soundtrack and songs are also notable features, adding to the production's effort to combine local cultural flavor with mainstream entertainment, including a recreated rendition of legendary singer Madam Noor Jehan’s iconic song “Main Hui Dawan Dhol.” The track, recreated by Shiraz Uppal and sung by Zeb Bangash, pays tribute to Noor Jehan’s enduring musical legacy on the occasion of her 100th birth anniversary.

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Actor Azhar Rangeela, another member of the cast, called the film an entertaining action comedy. Actor Haider Sultan welcomed the revival of activity in the film industry, while actor Nayyar Ejaz urged audiences to visit cinemas and support locally produced films.





Actors Fawad Khan and Wahaj Ali also attended the premiere and wished the film success. As Mango Jutt begins its theatrical run, its blend of comedy, action, romance and Punjabi cultural identity places it among the latest releases seeking to capture the attention of Pakistani audiences.

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The film's reception could also add momentum to efforts to bring more viewers to local cinemas and showcase the entertainment potential of Punjabi-language storytelling.