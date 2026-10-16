UK revises hospital guidelines for transgender patients

The guidance aims to ensure patients' dignity, safety and medical needs are taken into account during hospital admissions.

LONDON: The British Department of Health has issued new guidance directing hospitals to accommodate transgender patients in male or female wards according to their biological sex rather than gender identity.

The guidance aims to ensure patients' dignity, safety and medical needs are taken into account during hospital admissions.

According to the guidelines, hospitals should make alternative arrangements if placing a patient in a ward corresponding to their biological sex is not medically appropriate.

The new guidance also states that hospital facilities, including toilets and changing rooms designated for staff, should be used according to biological sex.

Previously, transgender patients in the UK could use hospital wards and facilities in line with their gender identity. However, the earlier guidance was withdrawn following a British Supreme Court ruling in April 2025.

The latest directives set out the department's approach to accommodating transgender patients in hospitals while addressing concerns about privacy, safety and appropriate medical care.