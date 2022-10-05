Conor Benn failed drug test before his bout with Chris Eubank Jr

Conor Benn tested positive for “trace quantities of a reproductive medicine.”

prior to his fight with Chris Eubank Jr. Benn is still permitted to fight in London.

Wasserman Boxing say no boxing rule violation has been confirmed.

Conor Benn reportedly had a “adverse analytical test for trace quantities of a reproductive medicine” prior to his fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

They claim he is still permitted to fight in London and has not been suspended.

"The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed," said the statement from Matchroom and Wasserman Boxing.

It further stated that 26-year-old Benn and 33-year-old Eubank are eager to fight on Saturday and that neither has been charged.

Thirty years after Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn Sr. squared off in the ring, the two are set to compete in an all-British catchweight match at the O2 Arena.

“We have been informed that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association yielded an adverse analytical finding for trace levels of a fertility medicine,” the statement from the promoters said.

“Mr Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.

“Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday.”

