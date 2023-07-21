Ex-Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh appointed as consultant for PHF

Shahnaz Shaikh has been appointed as a consultant for PHF.

Former Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh has been appointed as a consultant for the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), following a significant meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly.

This decision marks a pivotal moment for the future of the national team, as Sheikh will be responsible for guiding them for a duration of two years, with the goal of improving the performance of the players.

The appointment has received praise from the Standing Committee, highlighting the positive impact it could have on the national setup.

Nawab Sher Wasir, Chairman of the Standing Committee, and Ehsan Mazari, Minister for IPC, commended the PHF for their foresight in making this important decision.

According to credible sources, Shahnaz Sheikh will join the Pakistan hockey team’s training camp starting this Saturday, ahead of the crucial season. Other committee members, including Khan Jamali, Mehreen Razak Bhutto, Rana Mubasher, and fellow Olympian Akhtar Rasool, also expressed their support for the PHF’s initiative.

