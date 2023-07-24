Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SL vs PAK: Fans and cricketers laud Shan Masood for his exceptional fielding

SL vs PAK: Fans and cricketers laud Shan Masood for his exceptional fielding

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Shan Masood is receiving praise for his exceptional fielding.
  • Pakistan downed 3 Sri Lankan batters in the 1 hour of play.
  • Pakistan won the 1st by 4 wickets.
Advertisement

Pakistan started their second Test in full spirit as the national side dismissed Sri Lanka’s opener Nishan Madushka.

Pakistan’s Shan Masood displayed the very best of Pakistan’s fielding by running out the Sri Lankan opener with a direct hit.

Fans and cricketers are lauding Masood for his superb stunt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

SL vs PAK Live: Pakistan in commanding position as it downs 4 hosts’ batsmen
SL vs PAK Live: Pakistan in commanding position as it downs 4 hosts’ batsmen

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Pakistan won...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story