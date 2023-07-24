SL vs PAK: Fans and cricketers laud Shan Masood for his exceptional fielding

Shan Masood is receiving praise for his exceptional fielding.

Pakistan downed 3 Sri Lankan batters in the 1 hour of play.

Pakistan won the 1st by 4 wickets.

Pakistan started their second Test in full spirit as the national side dismissed Sri Lanka’s opener Nishan Madushka.

Pakistan’s Shan Masood displayed the very best of Pakistan’s fielding by running out the Sri Lankan opener with a direct hit.

Fans and cricketers are lauding Masood for his superb stunt.

Sir Shan Masood hits the Stumps Sri Lanka one Down🫶🏾. #PAKvSL #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/pfrapjBGOV — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) July 24, 2023

Sir Shan masood you are absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/7pTy9QMrck — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) July 24, 2023

Advertisement Direct hit! Shan Masood runs out the opener to make an early breakthrough for Pakistan! #SLvPAK | #PAKvSL | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/nsP3u6IhRx — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) July 24, 2023

Omg RUN-OUT. Criminal to be run-out in a test. Finally some participation from Shan Masood. Advertisement — M (@anngrypakiistan) July 24, 2023

proud to be living in the era of SHAN MASOOD, hot 🥵 pic.twitter.com/NWg7MFgU1f — عثمان (@usmssss) July 24, 2023

what a throw by shan masood🔥🔥

pak are working on its fielding seriously 🔥🔥🔥#PAKvSL #BabarAzam #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/8eUP0L8zlo — Vishal Jeevan (@vishaljeevan_) July 24, 2023

