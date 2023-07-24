SL vs PAK: Fans and cricketers laud Shan Masood for his exceptional fielding

SL vs PAK Live: Pakistan in commanding position as it downs 4 hosts’ batsmen
Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Pakistan won...
Pakistan started their second Test in full spirit as the national side dismissed Sri Lanka’s opener Nishan Madushka.
Pakistan’s Shan Masood displayed the very best of Pakistan’s fielding by running out the Sri Lankan opener with a direct hit.
Fans and cricketers are lauding Masood for his superb stunt.
Sir Shan Masood hits the Stumps Sri Lanka one Down🫶🏾. #PAKvSL #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/pfrapjBGOV
— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) July 24, 2023
Sir Shan masood you are absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/7pTy9QMrck
— Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) July 24, 2023
Direct hit! Shan Masood runs out the opener to make an early breakthrough for Pakistan! #SLvPAK | #PAKvSL | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/nsP3u6IhRx
— Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) July 24, 2023
Omg RUN-OUT. Criminal to be run-out in a test.
— M (@anngrypakiistan) July 24, 2023
proud to be living in the era of SHAN MASOOD, hot 🥵 pic.twitter.com/NWg7MFgU1f
— عثمان (@usmssss) July 24, 2023
what a throw by shan masood🔥🔥
pak are working on its fielding seriously 🔥🔥🔥#PAKvSL #BabarAzam #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/8eUP0L8zlo
— Vishal Jeevan (@vishaljeevan_) July 24, 2023
Shan Masood in the field today #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/J3wRUEykLG
— Y/\S!R^ (@Lofted_driv) July 24, 2023
Sri Lanka’s first wicket fell for 9 runs, Shan Masood’s direct throw to run out Nishan Madushka #SLvPAK #PakvsSri #BabarAzam #ShanMasood pic.twitter.com/bcReM7j4zX
— Anwar Khan (@AnwarKh355) July 24, 2023
