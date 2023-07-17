Wimbledon Final: Alcaraz stuns Djokovic to clinch title, ends Big Four’s reign

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title.

Alcaraz secured his second Grand Slam title after winning the US Open in 2022.

The victory ended the 20-year reign of Federer, Nadal, Murray, and Djokovic at Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish tennis sensation, beat Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to claim the Wimbledon men’s singles title on Sunday.

Alcaraz achieved a victory after a tense battle that went to five sets and secured his second Grand Slam after winning the US Open in 2022.

The Spaniard ended the 20-year reign of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Djokovic at Wimbledon.

The Spaniard had a poor start to the game as he was thrashed 1-6 in the first set. However, following his never-give-up attitude, Alcaraz won consecutive sets 7-6 and 6-1 to take control of the match.

However, he then faced Djokovic’s resistance as the Serb took the fourth set 6-3 and looked in good shape to secure the victory.

But Alcaraz won the final set as he dominated from the beginning taking a 3-1 lead, which was then extended to 5-3 and then converted into a 6-4 win.

The Spaniard had nothing but admiration for his opponent saying that Djokovic is someone he looks up to.

“You inspire me a lot. I started playing tennis, watching you, since I was born, you already were winning tournaments. It’s amazing – you said 36 is the new 26 & you make that happen,” Alcaraz said while talking about Djokovic. “36 is the new 26. You make that happen.”

Meanwhile, the Serb also praised the youngster saying: “I thought I’ll only have trouble with you on clay and hard court.”

Djokovic was on his way to win the record 24th Grand Slam and his eighth Wimbledon trophy. With Novak’s loss, Federer still holds the record for the most Wimbledon titles with eight wins.

It must be mentioned that Alcaraz become the first player to win over Djokovic at Wimbledon in six years. He is also the only player to beat him at Centre Court for the first time since Andy Murray did it 10 years ago.

With the loss, Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak — which included four titles in a row — came to an end as well.

