Henry Searle ends 61-year drought for Britain in Wimbledon boys’ event

Henry Searle became the first British boy to win the Wimbledon title since 1962.

Searle defeated Yaroslav Demin with a score of 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

He won the title without dropping a set and joined the list of prestigious former champions.

Henry Searle, a 17-year-old from Wolverhampton, made history by becoming the first British boy to win the Wimbledon title since Stanley Matthews Jr in 1962. Searle defeated Russian player Yaroslav Demin with a score of 6-4, 6-4 in a remarkable display of tennis.

Searle played with confidence and flair on a packed No 1 Court, hitting nine aces and 22 winners on his way to victory, which he achieved in 1 hour and 24 minutes.

He also won the title without losing a set, joining the prestigious list of former champions that includes tennis greats Roger Federer, Björn Borg, Stefan Edberg, and Pat Cash, who all went on to win the men’s singles title.

Searle expressed his joy, saying, “It’s a pretty special feeling. It’s not going to come too often, so I’m going to enjoy it. It was amazing being out on this court today.” He recovered from a setback to win the first set and an early break in the second set proved crucial, allowing the British player to seal victory on his first match point as Demin’s return fell just wide.

As Searle looks forward to his professional career, he will face high expectations. However, he remains grounded, saying, “I’ll definitely try and prepare myself for it. I’ll keep working hard, and we’ll see what happens.”

In other Wimbledon events, Britain’s Hannah Klugman and Isabelle Lacy failed to emulate Searle’s success in the girls’ doubles final, as they lost 6-4, 7-5 to the team of Alena Kovackova and Laura Samsonova. The British pair fought back from 5-2 down to level at 5-5 in the second set, but they could not sustain their form, and the Czech team held on to win the title.

The girls’ singles title was claimed by American player Clervie Ngounoue, who beat Czech player Nikola Bartunkova with a dominant score of 6-2, 6-2, securing her first junior grand slam title.

Meanwhile, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett’s dream of winning his first singles title at Wimbledon remains elusive as he suffered his third straight defeat in the final. The 17-year-old Tokito Oda of Japan won with a score of 6-4, 6-2.

On a positive note for Britain, Mark Ceban won the boys’ under-14 category, beating Svit Suljic with a score of 7-6 (5), 6-3. However, Hollie Smart could not win the girls’ under-14s, as she was convincingly beaten by Luna Vujovic with a score of 6-3, 6-1.

