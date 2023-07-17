Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Henry Searle ends 61-year drought for Britain in Wimbledon boys’ event

Henry Searle ends 61-year drought for Britain in Wimbledon boys’ event

Articles
Advertisement
Henry Searle ends 61-year drought for Britain in Wimbledon boys’ event

17-year-old Britain tennis star Henry Searle

Advertisement
  • Henry Searle became the first British boy to win the Wimbledon title since 1962.
  • Searle defeated Yaroslav Demin with a score of 6-4, 6-4 in the final.
  • He won the title without dropping a set and joined the list of prestigious former champions.
Advertisement

Henry Searle, a 17-year-old from Wolverhampton, made history by becoming the first British boy to win the Wimbledon title since Stanley Matthews Jr in 1962. Searle defeated Russian player Yaroslav Demin with a score of 6-4, 6-4 in a remarkable display of tennis.

Searle played with confidence and flair on a packed No 1 Court, hitting nine aces and 22 winners on his way to victory, which he achieved in 1 hour and 24 minutes.

He also won the title without losing a set, joining the prestigious list of former champions that includes tennis greats Roger Federer, Björn Borg, Stefan Edberg, and Pat Cash, who all went on to win the men’s singles title.

Searle expressed his joy, saying, “It’s a pretty special feeling. It’s not going to come too often, so I’m going to enjoy it. It was amazing being out on this court today.” He recovered from a setback to win the first set and an early break in the second set proved crucial, allowing the British player to seal victory on his first match point as Demin’s return fell just wide.

Also Read

Still room for more: Wimbledon champ Marketa Vondrousova plans commemorative tattoo
Still room for more: Wimbledon champ Marketa Vondrousova plans commemorative tattoo

Marketa Vondrousova won Wimbledon and will get a commemorative tattoo. Vondrousova considers...

As Searle looks forward to his professional career, he will face high expectations. However, he remains grounded, saying, “I’ll definitely try and prepare myself for it. I’ll keep working hard, and we’ll see what happens.”

Advertisement

In other Wimbledon events, Britain’s Hannah Klugman and Isabelle Lacy failed to emulate Searle’s success in the girls’ doubles final, as they lost 6-4, 7-5 to the team of Alena Kovackova and Laura Samsonova. The British pair fought back from 5-2 down to level at 5-5 in the second set, but they could not sustain their form, and the Czech team held on to win the title.

The girls’ singles title was claimed by American player Clervie Ngounoue, who beat Czech player Nikola Bartunkova with a dominant score of 6-2, 6-2, securing her first junior grand slam title.

Meanwhile, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett’s dream of winning his first singles title at Wimbledon remains elusive as he suffered his third straight defeat in the final. The 17-year-old Tokito Oda of Japan won with a score of 6-4, 6-2.

On a positive note for Britain, Mark Ceban won the boys’ under-14 category, beating Svit Suljic with a score of 7-6 (5), 6-3. However, Hollie Smart could not win the girls’ under-14s, as she was convincingly beaten by Luna Vujovic with a score of 6-3, 6-1.

Also Read

Jabeur heartbroken after Wimbledon final defeat
Jabeur heartbroken after Wimbledon final defeat

Jabeur experienced a deeply emotional moment in the Wimbledon 2023. Vondrousova's victory...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Tennis News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story