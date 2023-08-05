NA backs Khawaja Junaid against lifetime ban

The NA backed Khawaja Junaid on his lifetime ban.

During a recent meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination, chairman Nawab Sher Waseer and the committee’s members backed Khawaja Junaid in his sincere protest against the lifetime ban imposed by the de-notified Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Nawab Waseer granted Khawaja Junaid’s request when he suddenly stood up and asked for permission to file a complaint against the PHF. The committee members were shocked when Junaid informed them of the lifetime ban.

“You are our hero as you have achieved the World Cup for us and served the country’s hockey in the toughest of times. We are proud of you,” Nawab Sher Waseer said while other members of the committee tapped the table in his honor.

“I am surprised to learn about this ban from a federation that has already been de-notified. How could a de-notified federation clamp a ban on a world champion? This ban has no value,” Nawab Waseer, an MNA from Faisalabad, said.

Haider Hussain, the secretary of the de-notified hockey federation, claimed that he had extensive experience as an official in various tours. Junaid was accused of fielding an extra player in a crucial World Cup qualifier against Japan.

The head coach, who bears more responsibility for such a mishap, was recently rewarded with a payment of over Rs8 million. I

n contrast, Khawaja Junaid was unjustly given a lifetime ban by the de-notified hockey federation, which has a questionable reputation and is burdened with numerous charges they will have to deal with for years.

Recently, during a session of the National Assembly, questions were raised about the grants received by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in recent times.

The federation has received over 2000 million rupees in total from various sources over the last eight years, including grants from the federal government, Sindh government, Chief of Army Staff, and other sponsors.

The substantial amount received should have been sufficient to meet the federation’s needs for nearly a decade, but the main concern is the lack of transparency regarding the majority of the funds’ usage.

Rumors have also surfaced about the existence of a hidden account in the Gulberg branch of Sindh Bank in Lahore, which remained active for some years. If these rumors prove true, the auditor general and special auditors would face a significant challenge in examining the details of the account.

