Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to inaugurate new synthetic turf at National Hockey Stadium

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to inaugurate the newly installed synthetic turf at the historic National Hockey Stadium in Lahore this week.

The event will also be attended by former hockey players and other distinguished personalities.

Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, assured the media of a high-level security arrangement for the inauguration ceremony.

The National Stadium holds significant historical importance, and the addition of the new synthetic turf is expected to enhance its reputation as a world-class sports facility.

Earlier this year, the Caretaker Provincial Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs in Punjab, Wahab Riaz, inaugurated the installation of the new turf, which cost approximately Rs. 16 crore.

This initiative is seen as a crucial step towards elevating the standards of hockey in Pakistan and bringing it to international levels.

With the final touches being applied, the state-of-the-art facility promises to offer an enhanced and top-notch hockey-playing experience, catering to the needs of players and sports enthusiasts alike.

