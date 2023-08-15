National Hockey Camp for Asian Games to Begin in Islamabad on Aug 20

The PHF requested permission from the PSB to hold a training camp.

The camp is scheduled to begin on August 20 at the Bunda Hockey Ground.

The PSB is now awaiting further instructions from the IPC.

Advertisement

At the Bunda Hockey Ground, the national hockey camp for the 19th Asian Games will begin on August 20. Players are anticipated to report on August 19.

For the 25-day training camp intended to get the team ready for the difficult goal of winning gold and securing a spot in the Paris Olympics 2024, about 35 probables and ten officials are likely to show up.

In a letter sent to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in late July, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) requested permission from the federal body to hold a training camp for a squad headed for the Games on Islamabad’s recently installed artificial grass.

“Since the letter was received almost ten days prior to the PM’s directive, which we received on August 8, we had allowed them to organise the camp at the Bunda Stadium. The PSB has no objection in organising the camp meant for Asian Games’ preparations as it is the PSB that is bearing all the expenditures of Games,” a PSB official said.

The official did note that after the PM’s announcement on August 8 instructing the PSB to make all necessary arrangements to convene clubs’ scrutiny across the nation and hold free and fair PHF elections as soon as possible, a lot has changed.

“Admitted that we have already de-notified the federation but the things have changed drastically since we received the PM’s notification. Now it is altogether a different proposition. Three main points of the notification include sending a reference to the FIA. The first point of the notification has nothing to do with the PSB that it entirely comes under the jurisdiction of Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC). It is the ministry that holds the power to take such decisions.”

Advertisement

The PSB representative stated that conducting scrutiny and organizing free and fair PHF elections are the other two key factors. According to the notification, the Board must take action on these two since they fall under the purview of the PSB.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Mayor Karachi optimistic about Pakistan hockey’s future Mayor Karachi optimistic about Pakistan hockey's future. Wahab expressed his gratitude for...