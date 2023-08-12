Second edition of Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup to start from Aug 15

The second edition of the Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup will be held from August 15.

The matches will be played according to FIH and PHF regulations.

Olympian Nasir Ali will serve as the tournament director.

The Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup’s second edition is scheduled to take place from August 15 to August 20 at the Lt. Gen. Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Participating teams will include Mari Petroleum, WAPDA, Army, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Police, and Punjab Rangers.

The tournament will adhere to the regulations of FIH (International Hockey Federation) and PHF (Pakistan Hockey Federation), with the matches overseen by technical officials and umpires appointed by the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Olympian Nasir Ali, a recipient of the Pride of Performance award, who earned gold medals in the 1984 Olympics and the 1982 World Cup, will serve as the Tournament Director.

Shuja Iqbal Raja (Rawalpindi) and Major R. Tariq Ahmed (Rawalpindi) have been designated as Assistant Tournament Directors.

Colonel R Muhammad Yameen Khan (Mari Petroleum) will undertake the role of Organising Secretary, while Dr. Ahsan Tanveer (Islamabad) has been assigned the position of Deputy Organising Secretary.

