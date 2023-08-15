Spain’s dramatic victory over Sweden sends them to Women’s World Cup final

Spain defeated Sweden 2-1 in the Women’s World Cup semifinal.

The team has overcome controversy and internal challenges to reach this point.

Spain will face England or Australia in the final on Sunday.

Advertisement

Spain advanced to their first Women’s World Cup final after a dramatic victory over Sweden.

At Eden Park in Auckland, their fans broke out in riotous celebration after captain Olga Carmona’s 89th-minute victory.

Advertisement

Rebecka Blomqvist’s equalizer just 93 seconds earlier had given Sweden, who have now lost back-to-back World Cup semifinal matches, hope that the game would go to extra time.

With just 10 minutes left, 19-year-old replacement Salma Paralluelo handed Spain the lead in a game that had previously been devoid of opportunities.

In the Sunday final in Sydney, they will either play England or Australia.

Prior to this tournament, Spain had only managed to secure victory in one of their last seven Women’s World Cup matches. Remarkably, they have now advanced to the final following their fifth and most thrilling triumph in New Zealand.

This historic achievement by Spain occurred a mere 15 days after their humbling 4-0 defeat against Japan in a group-stage match.

Despite that setback, Coach Vilda had urged against losing hope, and his players responded by eliminating strong opponents including Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

Advertisement

Spain’s journey into this tournament began amidst controversy, as 15 players expressed their intention to quit the team due to dissatisfaction with Vilda’s coaching methods.

Initially, the coach excluded them from the squad, but eventually, three of these players—Mariona Caldentey, Aitana Bonmati, and former Manchester United defender Ona Batlle—were included in the World Cup squad.

Despite these internal challenges, Spain has managed to set aside their differences, with all three players contributing to their country’s journey to the final.

This memorable accomplishment marks a significant and joyous moment for La Roja.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Also Read Australia, New Zealand eager to host FIFA Men’s World Cup New Zealand Football is eager to host the FIFA Men's World Cup....

Advertisement