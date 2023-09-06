Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs. Bangladesh Live | Super 4 Match 1

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the Super 4 game.

Pakistan finished top in the group stage.

Both teams last faced in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Advertisement

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play their first match in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The match will begin at 02:30 pm PST.

Pakistan finished top in the group stage with 3 points, while Bangladesh finished second with 2 points.

It is pertinent to mention that this will be their first encounter since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where the Green Shirts won by 94 runs.

Pakistan vs. India live broadcasting and streaming

This is the only match that is watched by the entire world. Here are the details for the live broadcasting and streaming;

Advertisement

Pakistan

The match will be live broadcasted on PTV Sports and Ten Sports, while viewers can watch the live on their mobile devices on the Tamasha app.

India

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels in India. It can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Bangladesh Advertisement The match between IND vs PAK will be broadcast on Gazi TV in Bangladesh. You can watch the live streaming on Rabbithole and the Toffee app and websites. United Kingdom Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the battle live on TNT Sport 1 and follow the live stream on the TNT Sports app. Australia Fox Sports will broadcast the game in Australia, with live streaming available on the Foxtel and Kayo apps. Afghanistan Advertisement The India-Pakistan clash will be broadcast live on Ariana TV in Afghanistan.

Squads:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh (probable): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Colombo to host Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches Pakistan and India advanced from Group A, while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka...

Advertisement