Babar Azam, Shadab Khan nomited for ICC Player of the Month award

Babar and Shadab have been nominated for the award.

Shadab has received his first-ever nomination for the award.

Babar will look to win the award for the third time.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, and all-rounder, Shadab Khan, have been selected as the contenders for the ICC Player of the Month award for August, along with a dynamic West Indies wicket-keeper, Nicholas Pooran. Their outstanding performances earned them nominations for this prestigious award.

Babar Azam, known for his prolific batting, is aiming to make history by becoming the first male cricketer to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award three times. He showcased his class with scores of 53 and 60 in the series against Afghanistan, as well as a remarkable 151 in the Asia Cup opener against Nepal.

Shadab Khan, a leg-spinner, has received his first-ever nomination for the Player of the Month award. He impressed with both bat and ball in August, contributing to Pakistan’s victories over Afghanistan and Nepal. Despite a slow start with just one wicket in the first two matches against Afghanistan, he bounced back with a crucial 3-42 to secure a whitewash and a strong spell of 4-27 in the win against Nepal.

Nicholas Pooran is also in contention for the award, thanks to his outstanding performance against India. He scored 176 runs in five T20I matches, playing a pivotal role in his team’s 3-2 series victory. Pooran was not only named Player of the Series but also marks the first West Indies nomination in the Men’s Player of the Month awards since Gudakesh Motie in February 2023.

In the ICC Women’s Player of the Month category, three first-time nominees have been shortlisted: Ainna Hamizah Hashim from Malaysia, Arlene Kelly from Ireland, and Iris Zwilling from the Netherlands.

The nominees for both categories are selected based on their performances throughout the calendar month and are voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy, which consists of notable figures in the cricket world, including journalists, former players, broadcasters, and ICC Hall of Fame members.

Advertisement

The Voting Academy holds a 90% share of the vote, while fans registered with the ICC can contribute 10% of the vote through the ICC website. The winners are announced on the second Monday of each month via ICC’s digital platforms.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Babar Azam breaks Kohli’s record for fastest ODI captain to 2000 runs Azam is the first Pakistani captain to score 2000 ODI runs. He...