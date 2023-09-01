Big Bash League Draft loses two big names

Mohammad Rizwan and Nicholas Pooran have withdrawn from the BBL 13 draft.

Both players were granted Platinum status.

The BBL|13 Draft is set for September 3.

The upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) draft has encountered a setback as two prominent players, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran, have withdrawn from the tournament.

Rizwan, who is slated to participate in the Test series for Pakistan against Australia this summer, wouldn’t have been available for the BBL until after the conclusion of that series. Furthermore, Pakistan has T20 matches against New Zealand starting on January 12, which means Rizwan had to opt out of the BBL due to his national commitments.

Pooran has prior commitments with a franchise in the UAE’s ILT20 league, which is scheduled to commence on January 19, coinciding with the BBL finals.

Apart from Rizwan, Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan and fast bowler Haris Rauf are among the three Pakistan players included in the platinum category for the upcoming BBL.

The BBL|13 Draft is set for September 3 and consists of four rounds, allowing clubs to select a minimum of two and a maximum of three players. The first two rounds will follow the lottery order, while the subsequent rounds will adopt a ‘snake’ format, where the team picking last in the second round will have the first pick in the third round.

