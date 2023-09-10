Coco Gauff stuns Aryna Sabalenka to win US Open title

Coco Gauff won her first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Gauff was considered the underdog going into the match.

Gauff is the third American girl to win the US Open.

Advertisement

American teenager Coco Gauff secured her first Grand Slam title at the US Open on Saturday, staging a remarkable comeback to defeat Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus.

Gauff displayed incredible determination on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in a match that lasted 2 hours and 6 minutes.

This victory marked a fairy-tale transformation in her season’s performance.

Entering the final as the sixth seed, Gauff was considered the underdog against the powerful second-seeded Sabalenka, who was set to become the world number one in the upcoming rankings.

However, both players made numerous errors in what was a mistake-filled final, witnessed by a record crowd of 28,143. Ultimately, Gauff maintained her composure when it counted most and secured a well-deserved win.

This triumph marked an extraordinary turnaround for the 19-year-old, who had experienced great disappointment with a first-round exit at Wimbledon in July. Nevertheless, she rebounded by winning titles in Washington and Cincinnati and has now achieved the most significant victory of her career, following a heartbreaking loss at the French Open last year.

Advertisement

“It means so much to me,” an elated Gauff said afterwards. “I feel like I’m a little bit in shock in this moment.

“That French Open loss [last year] was a heartbreak for me. That makes this moment even sweeter than I could imagine.”

Gauff, the third American girl to win the US Open after Serena Williams and Tracy Austin, thanked people who had doubted her ability in her victory speech.

“Honestly thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me,” she joked.

“To those who thought they were putting water on my fire, they were putting gas on my fire and I’m burning so bright right now.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Coco Gauff reaches first US Open final after epic win over Muchova Coco Gauff defeated Karolina Muchova in the US Open semi-final. The match...