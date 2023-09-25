CPL 2023 Final: Guyana Amazon Warriors finally wins it after five finals

Imran Tahir, overcome with emotion, couldn’t hold back tears from the end of the CPL 2023 final through the presentation ceremony. He played a crucial role in guiding the Guyana Amazon Warriors to their first CPL title, a significant achievement given their past five final losses.

In front of an enthusiastic home crowd in Providence, Amazon Warriors bowled out the highly successful Trinbago Knight Riders for a mere 94 runs.

Dwaine Pretorius played a pivotal role with his 4 for 26, well-supported by economical spells from Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, and Gudakesh Motie. Pretorius and Shepherd were instrumental throughout the season, securing 19 wickets in the powerplay.

After setting up the win with their bowling performance, Saim Ayub and Shai Hope partnered for a brisk, unbeaten stand to secure victory with six overs to spare.

Amazon Warriors chose to bowl first and, despite a wicketless start, Knight Riders lost three wickets in as many overs, derailing their innings. Pretorius dismissed Mark Deyal for 16, Shepherd trapped Chadwick Walton lbw for 10, and Pretorius had Nicholas Pooran caught after a dropped catch by wicketkeeper Azam Khan. Kieron Pollard and Akeal Hosein both fell attempting aggressive shots. Knight Riders struggled further when Keacy Carty and Andre Russell tried to stabilize but failed.

With Knight Riders at 49 for 6, there was no recovery in sight. Carty contributed with a few boundaries, but Tahir removed Dwayne Bravo, and Pretorius took two wickets in an over, closing the innings with Carty’s dismissal. It was Knight Riders’ second-lowest total in a 20-over game.

In their chase, Amazon Warriors began steadily, with Keemo Paul falling for 11. Hope and Ayub navigated the next three overs of spin cautiously, reaching a powerplay score of 29 for 1.

However, the top two run-scorers of the season, Hope and Ayub, accelerated their scoring. Ayub, in particular, targeted the straight boundary, hitting five sixes in total. He completed his half-century and secured victory with two sixes over Ali Khan’s head.

Ayub’s remarkable performance earned him Player of the Tournament, and Amazon Warriors celebrated their long-awaited CPL victory with jubilation.

