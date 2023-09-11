Djokovic captures 24th Grand Slam title in hard-fought US Open final

Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev to win his record-tying 24th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic appeared physically challenged at times.

Djokovic is the first man to win three of the four Grand Slams in a single year.

Advertisement

In a grueling US Open final in New York, Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev to win his record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

The 36-year-old Serbian prevailed in straight sets, 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3, although the result does not reflect the lengths to which he had to go.

The second set, which lasted one hour and 44 minutes, was harsh after the first one, which was comfortable.

Early in the third set, the pair traded breaks before Djokovic gained control and matched Margaret Court’s 50-year record.

“It obviously means the world to me,” said Djokovic on winning his 24th major.

“I’m really living my childhood dream to compete at the highest level in this sport, which has given me and my family so much from difficult circumstances.

Advertisement

“I never thought I would be here but the last couple of years I thought I had a shot at history. Why not grab it when it is presented?”

Second seed In that grueling second set, Djokovic appeared physically challenged, but he still exuded greatness to win a fourth US Open championship.

After losing the Wimbledon final in July, Djokovic, who earlier this year broke Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 major wins for men, has now matched Australia’s Court.

He is the first guy to accomplish this feat on four separate occasions after winning three of the four Grand Slam championships in 2023.

The upcoming world number one, who has already won a record 10 titles at the Australian Open, has the potential to exceed Court there in January.

It seemed appropriate that Djokovic won another drawn-out rally to earn a championship point and, after being forced to delay serving by boos from the crowd, sealed victory when Medvedev smacked a forehand into the net.

Advertisement

“I would definitely sign right away the paper if somebody would tell me I would win three out of four and play Wimbledon finals this year,” Djokovic said.

“There is a little regret that I didn’t win that Wimbledon final. But, at the end of the day, I have so much more to be happier and content with than actually to regret something.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Djokovic Eyes 24th Grand Slam title after defeating Shelton in straight sets Novak Djokovic defeated unseeded Ben Shelton. Djokovic reached his 10th US Open...