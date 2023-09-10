Djokovic Eyes 24th Grand Slam title after defeating Shelton in straight sets

Novak Djokovic defeated unseeded Ben Shelton.

Djokovic reached his 10th US Open final.

Djokovic has won 22 of his last 23 Grand Slam semifinals.

After defeating unseeded American Ben Shelton in straight sets on Friday to progress to his 10th US Open final, Novak Djokovic earned another chance at a record-tying 24th Grand Slam victory.

The 20-year-old Shelton’s streak came to an end as Djokovic defeated him 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4), setting up a potential rematch with Carlos Alcaraz, who will take on Daniil Medvedev in the other semifinal.

“Another Grand Slam final. I can’t be happier with where I am,” said Djokovic, who will return to number one in the world after the US Open.

“I expect the toughest match of the tournament for me, regardless of who’s going to be across the net.”

In doing so, the 36-year-old Djokovic would tie Margaret Court for the most major singles titles ever and set a record for the oldest men’s champion in New York during the Open era.

22 of the Serbian’s last 23 Grand Slam semifinal matches have ended in victory. In 2018, he won the final of his three US Open championships.

Novak Djokovic has achieved the remarkable feat of reaching the finals of all four major tennis tournaments in the same year for the third time. He is now aiming to win three Grand Slam titles in a single season for the fourth time in his career.

In his first-ever encounter with opponent Shelton, and with the roof closed on Arthur Ashe Stadium due to the threat of rain, Djokovic took an early lead by breaking Shelton’s serve to go up 4-2 in the first set. Shelton displayed impressive resilience, saving four set points on his serve at 2-5 and even managing to break Djokovic’s serve in the following game. However, Djokovic eventually secured the first set on his fifth attempt.

In the second set, Djokovic gained the upper hand again, capitalizing on two break points at 2-2 after Shelton made a crucial double fault. Djokovic secured a second break and went on to take a two-set lead when Shelton made an unforced error with a backhand return.

The third set began with Djokovic breaking Shelton’s serve once more with a passing forehand winner. However, Shelton made a late comeback, breaking Djokovic to even the score at 4-4 and even earning a set point in the 10th game.

Djokovic, though, held his nerve, delivering a crucial serve and punishing Shelton for his mistakes in the subsequent game. Shelton managed to save a match point and break Djokovic’s serve, leading to a tie-break, but Djokovic ultimately secured victory, advancing to his 36th Grand Slam final.

