How Djokovic stays ahead of competition?

Novak Djokovic, a tennis legend with 24 Grand Slam titles, didn’t achieve greatness overnight. He broke Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s 11 consecutive Major streak in 2008, just five years after turning professional, by winning his first Grand Slam in Australia.

Since then, he has continued to make history, with no signs of slowing down at 36. In 2023, he played in all four Major finals, winning three (Australian Open, French Open, US Open) and losing one (Wimbledon).

Djokovic is the first player to win three Majors four times in a calendar year, surpassing Federer’s record. When asked about his motivation, he attributed it to a key quality: reinvention.

“There are always changes happening, literally on a weekly to monthly basis in my approach to training, to recovery to mental training,” stated Djokovic.

“There’s always something that I’m trying to add so that I can up my performance in my game, you know, at least for a few per cent.

“When you find it, you know, the biggest I feel like, one of the biggest lessons I have learned probably mentally throughout my career is that, you know, even if you find a formula that works, it’s not a guarantee, and actually most likely it’s not going to work the next year.”

After more than ten years of competition with players like Federer, Nadal, and Murray, the Serb is now facing off against Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, and other competitors who are nearly half his age, which, in his opinion, drives him more.

“You need to reinvent yourself because everyone else does,” he added.

“As a 36-year-old competing with 20-year-olds, I probably have to do it more than I have ever done it in order to keep my body in shape, in order to be able to recover so that I can perform on the highest level consistently.”

