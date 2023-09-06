“Is India scared of losing to Pakistan?”: Najam Sethi

ACC initially decided to move the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches to Hambantota.

PCB is dissatisfied with ACC’s decision.

Sethi questions whether India is scared of losing to Pakistan.

Advertisement

Najam Sethi, a former head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), questioned whether India was scared of losing to Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Sethi’s comments followed the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) announcement that the matches would still take place in Colombo as planned despite the unfavorable weather predictions for the next few days.

“BCCI/ACC informed PCB today that they had decided to shift next India-Pak match from Colombo to Hambantota because of rain forecasts. Within one hour they changed their mind and announced Colombo as the venue. What’s going on? Is India afraid to play and lose to Pakistan? Look at the rain forecast!” Sethi posted on X, which was formerly known as Twitter.

BCCI/ACC informed PCB today that they had decided to shift next India-Pak match from Colombo to Hambantota because of rain forecasts. Within one hour they changed their mind and announced Colombo as the venue. What’s going on? Is India afraid to play and lose to Pakistan ? Look… pic.twitter.com/8LXJnzoXNf — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) September 5, 2023

Advertisement

Earlier, Jay Shah, the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), created confusion regarding the location of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches. Initially, it was decided that these matches would be moved from Colombo to Hambantota due to the expected prolonged rain in Colombo for the next 15 days.

This decision was made after a careful review of the weather forecast and the potential disruptions caused by rain. All members of the ACC, under Shah’s leadership, were informed of this decision via email.

However, shortly afterward, the ACC retracted the email, stating that the matches would proceed as scheduled in Colombo.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed dissatisfaction with the ACC’s unilateral decision and has called for an urgent meeting to address the situation. The sudden change in venue for the Asia Cup 2023 matches has caused logistical challenges for the PCB, and players are anxious due to the lack of clarity regarding the upcoming matches.

It’s worth noting that Jay Shah, who also serves as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been involved in making late changes to the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule, which has drawn criticism from the cricketing community.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 round begins today with Pak vs Ban clash in Lahore Pakistan will play Bangladesh in the opening game of the Asia Cup...