Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 round begins today with Pak vs Ban clash in Lahore

Pakistan will play Bangladesh in the opening game of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4.

Pakistan has three points and a net run rate of 4.76.

This will be the first ODI meeting between the two sides.

At the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan will play Bangladesh in the opening game of the Super 4 phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

With three points and a net run rate of 4.76, the hosts took first place in Group A, while Bangladesh finished second in Group B with two points.

The team led by Babar Azam is now in its third game of the competition and second in Pakistan. The Pakistan vs. Nepal opening match of the tournament took place in Multan, while the blockbuster Pakistan vs. India match, which was postponed, took place in Palekelle.

Faheem joins the playing XI in place of Nawaz

To replace Mohammad Nawaz in the starting lineup for today’s match, the green shirts have named fast-bowling all-rounder Fahim Ashraf.

In Pakistan’s match against India, which was abandoned due to weather, Nawaz performed poorly. He failed to pick up a wicket and allowed India 55 runs in his eight overs. Nawaz was able to take one wicket for 13 runs in his two overs against Nepal.

Faheem provides his all-around skills to the team and last played in an ODI last month against Afghanistan. In that game, he had eight overs and two wickets. The rest of the starting XI is the same as it was in the last game.

It will be the first ODI meeting between the two sides since the 2019 World Cup.

Today’s Super 4 match will feature the top 3 wicket-takers! Who will lead the wickets chart by the end of the day? 🤩#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/7YIaWwpECK — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2023

Head-to-head in ODIs

In their last five One Day Internationals (ODIs), Bangladesh has emerged victorious against Pakistan on four occasions. The most recent encounter between the two teams took place during the 2019 World Cup, with Pakistan securing a 94-run victory.

While Pakistan has historically been dominant in Test matches and T20Is against Bangladesh, these results are unlikely to have much influence on today’s ODI match. The 50-over format is where Bangladesh has demonstrated their strength.

Unfortunately, Bangladesh has been dealing with injuries to key players, and they are currently without Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has been in excellent form with the bat. Nevertheless, the Bangladeshi team is composed of experienced individuals who are well-versed in ODI cricket.

They are also familiar with the playing conditions in Lahore, as they recently secured an impressive victory against Afghanistan at the same venue on Sunday.

Weather and pitch report

The weather is predicted to be hot and dry as long as Lahore’s temperature stays below 30 degrees Celsius. The Gaddafi Stadium ground is conducive to batting, hence the game today is predicted to be high-scoring. In the previous five ODIs played here, three totals in the first innings exceeded 300.

Stats

In its history, Bangladesh had never defeated Pakistan at home. They have swept all 11 ODIs, five Tests, and three T20I matches.

Additionally, as a keeper in ODIs, Mohammad Rizwan is one catch away from reaching 50. As a fielder, he has also taken 12 catches.

Squads:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh (probable): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

