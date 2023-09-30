Jos Buttler talks about his retirement plans ahead ICC World Cup 2023

Jos Buttler considering retirement after the ICC World Cup 2023.

He has been instrumental for England in the World Cup 2019.

He is currently focused on the World Cup 2023.

Jos Buttler, the skipper of the England cricket team, spoke candidly about his retirement following the ICC World Cup 2023, which will start on October 5 in India.

The 33-year-old Buttler is considered one of the most significant figures in England’s cricket history. He played a significant role in England’s first World Cup victory in 2019, which came after they defeated New Zealand.

Along with scoring 59 off 60 and creating a vital 110-run partnership with Ben Stokes to rescue the struggling English team, he also ran Martin Guptill out of the game to enable his team to tie the Super Over and win the match on boundary counts.

He also led England to victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Buttler stated that he has no plans to retire anytime soon as England gets ready to play the runners-up from the most recent World Cup on October 5.

“Hopefully, I will continue playing for England for some time. Despite recently turning 33, I don’t feel that age. Representing your country is a massive honor, and I don’t take it lightly. However, I’m also quite composed about it.

“I’m excited about what lies ahead. There are still areas where I want to enhance my skills and grow as a player, which is a positive source of motivation,” Buttler said.

Buttler acknowledged the changing environment and said he would make his decision carefully in the context of a cricketing landscape that has seen several elite players end their 50-over careers in order to concentrate on the shorter format and play in leagues.

“Whatever happens will work out itself. The landscape has changed a bit and there are more opportunities now. It’s just a question of what fits for you moving forward and what’s best,” Buttler said.

“We eagerly anticipate the World Cup, boasting a formidable group of players. Representing your country in the World Cup is a thrilling experience that demands our full focus. We want everyone on the team to stay firmly in the present moment,” Buttler concluded.

