Julian Nagelsmann named new Germany football team manager

Julian Nagelsmann has been named manager of Germany with a deal that runs through July 2024.

The 36-year-old replaces Hansi Flick, who was fired following a string of disappointing results that included a 4-1 friendly loss to Japan earlier this month.

Nagelsmann has been jobless since his dismissal by Bayern Munich in March, less than two years into his tenure as manager.

The European Championship finals, which take place from 14 June to 14 July 2024, will be held in Germany.

“We have a European Championship in our own country. That’s something special – something that happens every few decades,” said Nagelsmann.

“I have a great desire to take on this challenge. We will be a close-knit group next year.”

The United States will play in a friendly in Connecticut on October 14 before Nagelsmann’s team plays Mexico in Philadelphia three days later.

“Julian Nagelsmann was our preferred candidate as national coach when the search began,” said German Football Association sporting director Rudi Voller.

“He is not only an absolute football expert, but has already proven in all his positions – at a very young age for a head coach – that he can motivate and inspire a team and the entire environment.

“His fire for football is noticeable and contagious.”

