Pakistani wrestlers’ Olympic dreams dashed with early exits from World Championship

Pakistani wrestlers failed to qualify for the Olympics.

They will now target Olympic qualification through continental qualifiers.

Inam Butt suffered a first-round defeat.

The journey of Pakistani wrestlers in the World Wrestling Championship has ended, leaving their hopes of reaching the Olympics unfulfilled. Inam Butt, Muhammad Bilal, and Inayatullah all faced early exits in the tournament.

In the highly competitive 57 kg category, Muhammad Bilal couldn’t secure a win and lost 4-0 to China’s Wenhao Zhou. In the 74 kg category, Inayatullah had a closely contested match but ultimately lost three-two to Rasul Shapi of Macedonia.

Yesterday, Pakistan’s top wrestler, Inam Butt, also suffered a first-round defeat. He was competing in the 86 kg category on the championship’s opening day in Belgrade.

Inam Butt faced Spanish wrestler Frivo Naskidova in the first round. Although Inam Butt initially took a one-point lead, in the second round, Frivo pinned Inam twice and scored significant points. Inam lost with a score of 11-1.

The World Wrestling Championship was a crucial opportunity for Pakistani wrestlers to secure direct qualification for the Paris Olympics. However, their inability to progress beyond the initial rounds means they have missed this chance. The top five wrestlers in each weight category were supposed to earn Olympic qualification spots.

Despite this setback, Pakistani wrestlers are determined to continue pursuing their Olympic dreams. They will now focus on the continental qualifiers, where they will have another opportunity to earn their spots in the Paris Olympics.

