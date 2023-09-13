Ramiz Raja advises Pakistan to rest before Sri Lanka clash

Stay away from cricket on rest days and focus on recovery and relaxation.

Ramiz Raja, the former captain of Pakistan, advised the team to stay away from cricket on their rest days before their important match against Sri Lanka. He said that they should use this time to regroup and relax, as the match is a high-stakes encounter.

India has already advanced to the final, so the winner of the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka clash will face India in the final. This makes the match even more important, as Pakistan will be looking to avenge their loss to India in the group stage.

Raja said that it is important for the Pakistan team to be fresh and mentally prepared for the match. He believes that they should avoid any unnecessary cricketing activities on their rest days and focus on recovery and relaxation.

He also said that the team should not put too much pressure on themselves, as this could affect their performance. He urged them to just go out and play their natural game.

The Pakistan team will be looking to bounce back from their loss to India and book their place in the final. They will need to be at their best to beat Sri Lanka, who are a strong side.

“The players should spend time together rather than doing compulsory practice but casual practice is fine. They should unwind by the pool and avoid news channels and social media. The post-match criticism and accusations are common following a heavy defeat,” said Raja.

Ramiz Raja commended Babar Azam’s captaincy and stated that he was confident that the team would recover before their important game.

“Babar has kept this team together and I know they will again lift themselves up again before the game,” he emphasised.

Raja analyzed the pitch of the India-Sri Lanka match and said that it was a tough one, as all ten Indian wickets were taken by Sri Lankan spinners. He pointed out that the fact that a part-timer like Charith Asalanka also took four wickets shows that the pitch was not that great.

Raja also praised India’s batting effort, saying that they collectively put up a competitive score of 200 runs on a tricky pitch. He said that India’s batting prowess had been a key factor in their success throughout the tournament.

Looking ahead to the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match, Raja said that India’s victory had created a glimmer of hope for Pakistan. He said that it would be interesting to see if Pakistan will take advantage of this opportunity or remain on the backfoot against Sri Lanka.

In short, Raja’s analysis was that the pitch was not that great, but India’s batting was very good. He also said that India’s victory had created a chance for Pakistan to win the tournament.

