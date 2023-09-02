Shaheen Afridi reaches a significant milestone in ODI cricket

Shaheen Shah Afridi reached a milestone in the Asia Cup Group A match against India.

He reached the 250 international wickets milestone in the same Asia Cup match.

He is also the seventh bowler to achieve this feat before the age of 24.

Advertisement

The Pakistani fast bowler accomplished this feat in the Asia Cup Group A match against India in Kandy on Saturday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the left-arm pacer from Pakistan, reached the 250 international wickets milestone during the Asia Cup Group A match against India in Kandy on Saturday.

This outstanding accomplishment elevates him to the esteemed company of legendary Pakistani bowlers Waqar Younis and Saqlain Mushtaq, making him the third Pakistani to achieve this milestone.

This achievement also places him among the select group of bowlers, as he becomes the seventh to accomplish this before the age of 24. Shaheen‘s lethal combination of speed, precision, and swing has established him as a formidable challenge for batsmen on the global stage.

Also Read Pakistani pacers impressive bowling praised for early Indian wickets Pakistani pacers impressed in their match against India in the Asia Cup...

Shaheen also secured a four-wicket haul against India by dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja, sending them back to the pavilion.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.