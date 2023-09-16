Sri Lankan spinner Theekshana ruled out of Asia Cup final With hamstring injury

Maheesh Theekshana was ruled out of the Asia Cup final with a hamstring injury.

Maheesh Theekshana, a spinner for Sri Lanka, suffered a hamstring injury during their victory over Pakistan and will miss the Asia Cup final against India, the country’s cricket authority (SLC) announced on Saturday.

Theekshana, 23, pulled his right hamstring when slipping close to the line, and the team physiotherapist treated him. Prior to being assisted off the field during Sri Lanka’s exciting two-wicket victory on Thursday, he bowled three more overs.

In his stead, Sahan Arachchige has been called up for the final on Sunday in Colombo, where Sri Lanka will try to defend its championship.

According to Professor Arjuna de Silva, head of the SLC’s medical committee, Theekshana would “definitely be ready” for the upcoming month’s 50-overs World Cup in India, which begins on October 5.

“The MRI scan is showing a tear – not a big tear,” he said. “Clinically, Theekshana is okay. He’s moving around and not feeling too much pain.

“If we didn’t have a World Cup coming up, we would have somehow tried to get him ready for tomorrow’s match. But we don’t want to take that risk.”

Following Axar Patel’s injury in Friday’s six-run loss to Bangladesh, Washington Sundar is anticipated to join the India team as cover, according to the cricket website.

Sundar, 23, has been selected for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, in eastern China, where the men’s competition will begin on September 27.

After the Asia Cup final, he is anticipated to rejoin the Asian Games team, the cricketing website said.

