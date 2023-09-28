Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Green Shirts Hit the Nets Ahead of World Cup Title Bid

Watch: Green Shirts Hit the Nets Ahead of World Cup Title Bid

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Green Shirts Hit the Nets Ahead of World Cup Title Bid
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Pakistan’s 2023 ICC World Cup training in Hyderabad saw active participation from key players.
  • Notable attendees included Captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, and others.
  • The session included warm-ups, fielding drills, and net practice.
    • Advertisement

The inaugural training session in India for the 2023 ICC World Cup, held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday morning, saw enthusiastic involvement from a significant portion of the Pakistani cricket team.

Among the notable participants were the team captain, Babar Azam, as well as prominent players like Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Mohammad Haris, and Zaman Khan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the course of the training session, the players initiated proceedings with warm-up exercises and fielding drills conducted within the stadium vicinity.

Afterward, they transitioned to the practice nets for batting and bowling sessions.

Advertisement

In preparation for the upcoming tournament, Pakistan has a warm-up match against New Zealand slated for Friday in Hyderabad.

Following that, their second warm-up game will be against Australia on October 3, leading up to the start of their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6, all to be held at the same Hyderabad venue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan Hit Jackpot in PCB’s News Contract Deal
Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan Hit Jackpot in PCB’s News Contract Deal

PCB introduces a new four-tier categorization for players. Category B, featuring Fakhar...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the ICC World Cup 2023 News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story