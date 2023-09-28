Watch: Green Shirts Hit the Nets Ahead of World Cup Title Bid

In the course of the training session, the players initiated proceedings with warm-up exercises and fielding drills conducted within the stadium vicinity.

Afterward, they transitioned to the practice nets for batting and bowling sessions.

In preparation for the upcoming tournament, Pakistan has a warm-up match against New Zealand slated for Friday in Hyderabad.

Following that, their second warm-up game will be against Australia on October 3, leading up to the start of their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6, all to be held at the same Hyderabad venue.