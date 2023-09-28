Watch: Green Shirts Hit the Nets Ahead of World Cup Title Bid

- Pakistan’s 2023 ICC World Cup training in Hyderabad saw active participation from key players.
- Notable attendees included Captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, and others.
- The session included warm-ups, fielding drills, and net practice.
The inaugural training session in India for the 2023 ICC World Cup, held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday morning, saw enthusiastic involvement from a significant portion of the Pakistani cricket team.
Among the notable participants were the team captain, Babar Azam, as well as prominent players like Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Mohammad Haris, and Zaman Khan.
Ready to roar: @RealHa55an begins the World Cup preparations 🏃☄️#WeHaveWeWill | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/4RWGWr4GLR
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2023
1st training session of Pakistan Cricket Team at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad today..!!!🇵🇰💚👍🏻#ShaheenAfridi #ShaheenShahAfridi #CWC23 #PakistanCricketTeam #ICCWorldCup #ICCWorldCup2023 #BabarAzam𓃵 #CricketWorldCup #PakistanZindabad #Heyderabad #WelcometoIndia pic.twitter.com/nCYAqSDvku
— Shaheen Shah Afridi (Army) (@SSAfridiArmy10) September 28, 2023
In the course of the training session, the players initiated proceedings with warm-up exercises and fielding drills conducted within the stadium vicinity.
Afterward, they transitioned to the practice nets for batting and bowling sessions.
In preparation for the upcoming tournament, Pakistan has a warm-up match against New Zealand slated for Friday in Hyderabad.
Following that, their second warm-up game will be against Australia on October 3, leading up to the start of their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6, all to be held at the same Hyderabad venue.
