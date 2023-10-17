Abdullah Shafique has contracted fever.

Sheen Afridi and Usmam Mir also had fever but are fine now.

Shafique was called in the World Cup squad in place of Fakhar Zaman.

Pakistan opening batter Abdullah was diagnosed with fever ahead of the clash with Australia on October 20.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and leg spinner Usama Mir were also reported to had fever but they have recovered.

The national players underwent Covid-19 and dengue fever diagnosis as per protocol and there were no concerns about players’ health.

‘There is no concern about the health of players,” a spokesperson said.

In his habit of making good first impressions, he was the first pakisatni to have scored a century in his debut World Cup match.

Shafique did so during thematch against Sri Lanka which the Men in Green won by 6 wickets. He played a blistering 113-run inning and along with Mohammad Rizwan (131) helped Pakistan reach the traget of 345 runs wth 10 balls to spare.

Shafique also scored a century during his domestic Grade-II debut and went on to scoe another century on his first calss debuit in 2019.

The young batter is only the second batsman to have scored centuries on his first class and T20 debut along with India’s Shivam Bhambari.

He was selected for the the shortest format by then-head coach Misbah-ul-Haq but failed to make good impression as he did not managed to score any runs in the first four matches.

However, he rose during the tests, where he scored a century agsint Australia and then two more against Sri Lanka wich included a double century this year.

Shafique was selecetda s a back-up for Fakhar Zaman in the World Cup squad after Zaman’s poor performance.

