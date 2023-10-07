Pakistan defeats Malaysia to finish fifth at Asian Games, secure Olympic qualifier spot

Pakistan defeated Malaysia 5-2 to take fifth place.

Pakistan qualified for the 2024 Olympic qualification stage.

India defeated Japan 5-1 in the event’s championship match.

Pakistan defeated Malaysia 5-2 on Friday to take fifth place in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. The top five teams from the Asian Games will be able to compete in the Paris Olympics 2024 qualification stages.

Pakistan’s participation in the qualifying rounds was thus assured. In January of 2020, Oman will host the Olympic qualifying tournament.

Muhammad Aminuddin scored a goal from a penalty corner in the fifth minute of the game to give Malaysia the early advantage.

Arbaaz Ahmed of Pakistan erased this advantage in the eighth minute of play by converting a penalty corner. Abdul Rahman of Pakistan made a field goal in the 37th minute.

Rana Abdul Waheed, the vice-captain of Pakistan, scored the third goal from a penalty corner in the 51st minute. In the 53rd minute, Pakistani forward Mohammad Imad scored the game’s fourth goal.

Rahim Razi scored Malaysia’s second goal from a penalty corner. in the minute 58. In the 58th minute, Afraz gave Pakistan its fifth goal.

It is important to note that, thanks to Harmpanpreet Singh, India defeated Japan 5-1 in the event’s lopsided championship match. Additionally, they directly secured a spot in the Paris Olympics the following year during that process.

