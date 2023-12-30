AUS vs PAK: One probable change in Pakistan squad expected for Sydney Test

Pakistan may make one change.

Saim Ayub is likely to make his Test debut.

The final Test will be played from Jan 3 to 7.

For the third and final Test of the series against Australia in Sydney, Pakistan is probably going to make one change.

Imam-ul-Haq, the opener, is probably going to be left off the team as rookie Saim Ayub prepares to make his debut.

The team management is reportedly not thrilled with Imam’s sluggish batting thus far in the series. In four innings, the left-hander has amassed 94 runs at a strikeout rate of 31.22.

The sources further stated that the team has received explicit instructions from management regarding how to play positive cricket.

Shaheen Afridi, the star pacer and vice captain, will also see a reduction in workload. The lanky speedster won’t practice net bowling prior to the start of the third Test on January 3. In the last Test of the series, he is probably going to bowl fewer overs than usual as well.

Shaheen has bowled the most overs for both teams in the series thus far—99.2 overs.

In Melbourne, Australia defeated Pakistan by 79 runs in the second Test to secure the three-match Test series.

Pakistan was eliminated for 237 in their second inning on Friday, chasing a target of 317 runs.

An fired-up Pat Cummins led Australia from the front and secured a thrilling victory with five wickets in the match. Additionally, the right-armer won Player of the Match.

In Perth, the hosts crushed the visitors by 360 runs in the opening Test.

Pakistan hasn’t played well in Australia, having won only one Test since 1995 and losing the last sixteen.

