AUS vs PAK: Netizens want Saim Ayub to replace Imam-ul-Haq in the final Test

Pakistan lost the second Test against Australia by 79 runs at the MCG.

Fans call for Imam-ul-Haq’s replacement after his low scores.

Saim Ayub is touted as a potential replacement.

Advertisement

Following Pakistan’s 79-run loss to Australia in Friday’s second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), supporters have begun calling for an alteration to the starting lineup.

With a target of 317 runs, Pakistan’s bowlers bowled brilliantly, bowling out the whole Australian team for 262 in their second inning.

With one and a half days remaining to bat, the visitors were expected to chase the mark. However, their poor opening performance in just 14.3 overs, thanks to Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq, made matters worse.

Due to Imam’s inconsistent batting, fans have voiced their opinions and demanded that Saim Ayub be added to the playing XI for the final Test after a disastrous performance in Melbourne, where he scored 10 and 12 runs in two innings, respectively. Imam has been under intense scrutiny for a considerable amount of time.

It’s time now Saim Ayub should be given opportunity to play in Sydney in place of Imam. The management must take this brave decision there is nothing to lose. Had enough of Imam, if only he scored runs today things would have been different. #AUSvPAK #PAKvsAUS #PakistanCricket Advertisement — Fariya Zahid (@FariyaZ1996) December 29, 2023

One change for me in the next test, Imam out Saim Ayub in — Ghumman (@emclub77) December 29, 2023

Advertisement

Imam ul haq must be dropped invest on saim ayub. Abdullah should only do bat never ever should field in slips #AUSvPAK #PAKvsAUS #BabarAzam𓃵 #PAKvAUS — Masood Ahmed (@MasoodAd) December 29, 2023

Advertisement Saim Ayub should be in #SydneyTest in place of Imam. — Zeeshan Qayyum ☄️ (@XeeshanQayyum) December 29, 2023

Advertisement

Saim has become one of the best batters of the modern era. He made his debut in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 this year, and he followed that up with a steady performance at the bat in T20 and local cricket leagues across the globe.

The 21-year-old received his first call-up for red-ball cricket, and he might make the playing eleven for the final Test, which is scheduled to take place at Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3–7.

The hosts’ skipper, Pat Cummins, kept rattling the stumps and sent the entire Pakistan team back to the pavilion for 237 runs during their chase of 317. It must be emphasized that although Pakistan fought well, they were unable to withstand Australia’s speed attack.

The two most valuable batsmen for the visitors, Shan Masood (60) and Salman Ali Agha (50), failed to secure a victory.

Also Read Love at the MCG: Couple caught cuddling on big screen during Australia-Pakistan Test A couple was caught cuddling on the big screen. The crowd laughs...