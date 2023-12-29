Advertisement
AUS vs PAK: Netizens want Saim Ayub to replace Imam-ul-Haq in the final Test

Saim Ayub and Imam-ul-Haq

  • Pakistan lost the second Test against Australia by 79 runs at the MCG.
  • Fans call for Imam-ul-Haq’s replacement after his low scores.
  • Saim Ayub is touted as a potential replacement.
Following Pakistan’s 79-run loss to Australia in Friday’s second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), supporters have begun calling for an alteration to the starting lineup.

With a target of 317 runs, Pakistan’s bowlers bowled brilliantly, bowling out the whole Australian team for 262 in their second inning.

With one and a half days remaining to bat, the visitors were expected to chase the mark. However, their poor opening performance in just 14.3 overs, thanks to Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq, made matters worse.

Due to Imam’s inconsistent batting, fans have voiced their opinions and demanded that Saim Ayub be added to the playing XI for the final Test after a disastrous performance in Melbourne, where he scored 10 and 12 runs in two innings, respectively. Imam has been under intense scrutiny for a considerable amount of time.

Saim has become one of the best batters of the modern era. He made his debut in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 this year, and he followed that up with a steady performance at the bat in T20 and local cricket leagues across the globe.

The 21-year-old received his first call-up for red-ball cricket, and he might make the playing eleven for the final Test, which is scheduled to take place at Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3–7.

The hosts’ skipper, Pat Cummins, kept rattling the stumps and sent the entire Pakistan team back to the pavilion for 237 runs during their chase of 317. It must be emphasized that although Pakistan fought well, they were unable to withstand Australia’s speed attack.

The two most valuable batsmen for the visitors, Shan Masood (60) and Salman Ali Agha (50), failed to secure a victory.

