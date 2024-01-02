AUS vs PAK: Here is the confirmed lineup of Australia for Sydney Test

Australian players celebrating their victroy over Pakistan in the second Test in Melbourne

Australia made no change to playing XI against Pakistan.

David Warner will play his last Test in Sydney.

Warner has scored 26 centuries in his Test career.

Advertisement

Australia announced on Tuesday that David Warner’s final match will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground tomorrow with an unchanged lineup.

After winning the three-match series with a narrow 79-run victory, captain Pat Cummins acknowledged that Australia’s pacers had all bounced back nicely from the second Test in Melbourne four days prior.

Despite the fact that the pitch was favorable for spin bowling, the hosts chose not to include a second spinner in the lineup to partner Nathan Lyon.

“The weather looks pretty good this week and that´s not always the case in Sydney,” Cummins said.

“The groundsman seems happy with where it´s at. It looks like decent coverage of grass, so it should be a good week ahead.”

Playing XI

Advertisement

Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Based on past performances at this location, the Sydney Test has seen the greatest number of rain-related days of any Australian Test venue—26. Rain is not expected this week, while it is still possible.

Warner, meanwhile, launched a request for the return of his loose green caps, which vanished from his suitcase during the trip from Melbourne.

The veteran claimed in an Instagram post that some of his belongings were misplaced during transit.

“Someone has taken my backpack out of my luggage from Melbourne to Sydney …inside this backpack was my Baggy Green cap,” Warner said.

“It´s something that I would love to have back in my hands walking out there this week.”

Advertisement

Warner will receive the send-off he deserves in his hometown following scores of 164, 0, 38, and six in the Pakistan series thus far, capping months of rumors regarding his position on the team.

“Best-case scenario is a (Warner) hundred and maybe a leg-spinner to take the last wicket of the game out of the rough,” Cummins said.

“If he could score some runs and go off in style with a few fours and sixes, I think that´d be a pretty fitting end. ´Warner Week´ has started.”

With 26 hundreds and 36 fifties, Warner, 37, has amassed 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58 heading into his final Test match.

Also Read AUS vs PAK: Saim Ayub gets debut call as Pakistan confirms lineup for Sydney Test Saim Ayub will make his Test debut against Australia. He has been...