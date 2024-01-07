Hasan Ali Shuts Down Critic with Catching Skills Display

Hasan Ali ridiculed for T20 World Cup drop.

Responds humorously to fan taunts post Australia Test series loss.

Witty comeback highlights resilience in face of criticism on tough tour.

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali responded to criticism of his catching abilities in a unique manner following Pakistan’s 3-0 whitewash against Australia in the third Test in Sydney on January 6. The 29-year-old, who faced widespread mockery for dropping a crucial catch during the 2021 T20 World Cup, engaged with a rowdy Pakistani fan who taunted him from the stands.

After the match concluded, Hasan Ali approached the crowd to sign autographs, becoming the sole player from the Pakistan team to do so. However, a particular fan took the opportunity to mock Hasan for his missed catches, shouting, “Come here, let me teach you how to catch.” In a video circulating on social media, Hasan Ali promptly responded, saying, “Sure, come here. Who will teach me how to catch?”

This exchange showcased Hasan Ali’s resilience in the face of criticism and provided a lighthearted moment amid Pakistan’s challenging tour of Australia. The fast bowler had faced severe backlash for dropping an easy chance of Australian batter Matthew Wade during the T20 World Cup, a mistake that proved costly for Pakistan as Wade went on to hit three consecutive sixes in the same over.

Despite the individual challenges, Pakistan showed promise in the Sydney Test, gaining a useful 14-run first-innings lead after Aamer Jamal’s impressive six-wicket haul. However, the visitors couldn’t maintain their momentum, being dismissed for just 115 in their second innings on Day 4. In response, Australia comfortably chased down the 130-run target, securing a 3-0 victory in the three-match series.

Hasan Ali’s on-field banter with the fan highlights his ability to handle pressure and criticism with a positive attitude. While the tour ended on a challenging note for Pakistan, Hasan Ali’s spirited response served as a noteworthy moment amidst the disappointment.

