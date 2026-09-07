PCB launches disciplinary inquiry into the conduct of players

Board reviews reported conduct issues during Pakistan’s ongoing England tour.

LONDON: The Pakistan Cricket Board has opened an internal disciplinary inquiry into reported conduct issues involving players during the team’s ongoing England tour, as the board reviews allegations of possible violations of rules.

Amir Mir, Adviser to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, confirmed the inquiry in a post on X, saying the matter was being examined under the board’s existing rules and regulations.

“The PCB has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally,” Mir said.

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He added that the process was being conducted under PCB regulations and that all individuals concerned would be given due consideration.

The board has declined to comment further at this stage and urged stakeholders and the public to rely on its official communications rather than speculative or unverified claims circulating on social media.

Mir also cautioned against treating unverified reports as credible, particularly claims he said appeared to originate from hostile external sources.

The inquiry follows reports that the team’s security officer took possession of the mobile phones of two Pakistan players during their stay in London and kept the devices for several hours.

Sources have also claimed that disciplinary measures, potentially including heavy fines or bans, could be considered if the inquiry finds concrete evidence of wrongdoing. The PCB, however, has not confirmed these specific allegations, including claims that the players’ phones were taken or that their data was accessed.

The development comes as Pakistan’s Test campaign in England has already undergone major changes following a disappointing start to the tour.

Seven players were sent home midway through the tour after Pakistan suffered a heavy defeat against England in the first Test at Lord’s. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also removed from the touring party as the PCB responded to the result.

The latest inquiry adds another layer of scrutiny to Pakistan’s England tour, with the board now reviewing whether any reported conduct breaches warrant formal disciplinary action.

No penalties have been announced, and the PCB has not publicly confirmed that any player has been found guilty of misconduct.