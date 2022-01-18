Infinix Note 8 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Note 8 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 8 costs PKR 29,999 in Pakistan.

The phone has a 6 GB RAM and a 128 GB internal storage capacity. The RAM is plenty for multitasking, and the internal storage is sufficient to hold practically anything you would need on a smartphone.

With the Helio G80 SoC, the Infinix Note 8 will be a gaming smartphone. The chipset is quite good and will improve the smoothness of your gaming experience.

Here, Infinix has provided a huge screen. With a nearly 7-inch screen, the watching experience will be completely immersive. The main disadvantage is that the screen is only 720p, not Full HD.

On a single charge, the 5200 mAh battery is more than enough to last a whole day. The advantage of larger batteries is that they last longer because you don’t have to charge them as frequently.

Infinix Note 8 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41 1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps

Launch Announced 2020, October 15 Status Available. Released 2020, November 04

Body Dimensions 175.3 x 78.8 x 9 mm (6.90 x 3.10 x 0.35 in) Weight – SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD, 480 nits (peak) Size 6.95 inches, 114.7 cm2 (~83.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels (~258 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass

Platform OS Android 10, XOS 7.1 Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 6GB RAM

Main Camera Quad 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

2 MP Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1440p@30fps

Selfie Camera Dual 16 MP

2 MP, (depth) Features Dual-LED flash Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC No Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5200 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 18W