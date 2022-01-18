Infinix Note 8 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Note 8 price in Pakistan
Infinix Note 8 costs PKR 29,999 in Pakistan.
The phone has a 6 GB RAM and a 128 GB internal storage capacity. The RAM is plenty for multitasking, and the internal storage is sufficient to hold practically anything you would need on a smartphone.
With the Helio G80 SoC, the Infinix Note 8 will be a gaming smartphone. The chipset is quite good and will improve the smoothness of your gaming experience.
Here, Infinix has provided a huge screen. With a nearly 7-inch screen, the watching experience will be completely immersive. The main disadvantage is that the screen is only 720p, not Full HD.
On a single charge, the 5200 mAh battery is more than enough to last a whole day. The advantage of larger batteries is that they last longer because you don’t have to charge them as frequently.
Infinix Note 8 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41
|
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41
|
|1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, October 15
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, November 04
|Body
|Dimensions
|175.3 x 78.8 x 9 mm (6.90 x 3.10 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|–
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD, 480 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.95 inches, 114.7 cm2 (~83.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 pixels (~258 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, XOS 7.1
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Quad
|64 MP, (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
2 MP, (macro)
2 MP, (depth)
2 MP
|Features
|Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1440p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Dual
|16 MP
2 MP, (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with dual speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5200 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 22 reviews.