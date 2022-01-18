Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 04:41 pm

Infinix Note 8 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Note 8

Infinix Note 8 costs PKR 29,999 in Pakistan.

The phone has a 6 GB RAM and a 128 GB internal storage capacity. The RAM is plenty for multitasking, and the internal storage is sufficient to hold practically anything you would need on a smartphone.

With the Helio G80 SoC, the Infinix Note 8 will be a gaming smartphone. The chipset is quite good and will improve the smoothness of your gaming experience.

Here, Infinix has provided a huge screen. With a nearly 7-inch screen, the watching experience will be completely immersive. The main disadvantage is that the screen is only 720p, not Full HD.

On a single charge, the 5200 mAh battery is more than enough to last a whole day. The advantage of larger batteries is that they last longer because you don’t have to charge them as frequently.

The Infinix Note 8’s price is yet to be revealed, but it will be a good mid-ranger.

Infinix Note 8 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
HSDPA 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41
1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41
1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2020, October 15
Status Available. Released 2020, November 04
Body
Dimensions 175.3 x 78.8 x 9 mm (6.90 x 3.10 x 0.35 in)
Weight
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD, 480 nits (peak)
Size 6.95 inches, 114.7 cm2 (~83.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels (~258 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Platform
OS Android 10, XOS 7.1
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 6GB RAM
Main Camera
Quad 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
2 MP, (macro)
2 MP, (depth)
2 MP
Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1440p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Dual 16 MP
2 MP, (depth)
Features Dual-LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5200 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 18W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 22 reviews.

 

