Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Spotify announces price increase for next week premium subscription

Spotify announces price increase for next week premium subscription

Articles
Advertisement
Spotify announces price increase for next week premium subscription

Spotify announces price increase for next week premium subscription

Advertisement

Spotify, a popular subscription music service, is finally giving in to long-standing resistance against raising its monthly subscription price. According to the Wall Street Journal, the company plans to implement a price increase in the US starting next week.

The standard subscription rate for Spotify’s ad-free premium tier will be raised by $1, pushing the monthly cost from $9.99 to $10.99.

While the price change initially targets the US market, dozens of other markets will also witness similar increases in the coming months.

This move follows Apple Music’s decision to raise its subscription price by $1 to $10.99 almost a year ago. Subsequently, Amazon Music and other streaming services followed suit.

Also Read

Spotify unveiled new DJ feature powered by OpenAI technology
Spotify unveiled new DJ feature powered by OpenAI technology

Spotify is one of the best music streaming services in the world,...

Advertisement

Although Spotify has not officially announced the price change, Apple attributed the increase to rising licensing costs.

Apple claimed that the extra dollar per month would enable artists and songwriters to earn more from the streaming of their music.

Apple Music also boasts of continuous improvements, striving to provide the best listening experience for its users.

In addition to the price increase, Spotify recently compelled its legacy subscribers to pay directly, bypassing Apple’s App Store payment system. This measure ensures that Spotify retains the entire revenue stream without sharing a portion with Apple.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story