Instagram enables you to make reels, posts, & carousels with friends

Instagram’s new “Collabs” feature enables up to four people to collaborate on reels, posts, or carousels.

This feature makes it easier for people to create content together and share it with their followers.

This will allow people to find and listen to the top songs that are being used in Instagram reels.

Advertisement

In the constant race to unveil new features, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter are introducing upgrades to stay competitive. Instagram is now simplifying the process of creating posts with multiple users.

Collabs

The social media platform owned by Meta is introducing “Collabs,” allowing up to four individuals to collaboratively create reels, posts, or carousels. This feature enables the invitation of a maximum of three users to join in crafting such content together.

Private account users, who typically require friend requests for profile visibility, can also send co-authoring invites if they’re already connected with the invitee on the platform. Once the reel, post, or carousel is uploaded, it reaches the followers of each contributor and appears on their individual profiles.

Musical Carousels

Advertisement

The application now allows you to include music in carousels, and Instagram plans to broaden the availability of its music library to more countries in the coming weeks. Moreover, a joint effort between Instagram and Spotify will introduce the “Reels Music Chart” feature in Mexico and Brazil. This partnership enables Spotify users to enjoy the top 50 songs showcased in Instagram Reels.

New ‘Add Yours’ Button

Users can now create engaging reels by employing an “Add Yours” sticker, transforming content sharing into an interactive experience. This novel feature allows followers to actively participate in challenges and prompts proposed by influencers, who can also highlight these contributions. When selected, the follower’s reel becomes viewable to other Instagram users, given that their account is public.

Also Read WhatsApp now offers a multi-account feature WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that lets users manage multiple accounts...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement