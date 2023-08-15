Threads on Instagram has already lost about 80% of its users

Threads, Meta’s response to Twitter, has lost 79% of its active users since its launch.

Major US companies like Wendy’s, Anthropologie, and Rare Beauty have reduced their posts on Threads.

Musk has implemented significant layoffs and controversial policy changes at Twitter.

Threads, Meta‘s response to Twitter, is facing reduced daily activity after an initial strong start during its early weeks.

Interaction with the app has sharply declined, dropping by 79% from its peak of 2.3 million active users in early July to only 576,000 by August 7th, according to Similarweb, a digital intelligence platform.

Additionally, as the user base shrinks, major US companies like Wendy’s, Anthropologie, and Rare Beauty have reportedly reduced their posts on Threads, according to Adweek.

15 Minutes of Fame

Shortly after its launch on July 5th, Threads achieved an impressive feat of garnering 5 million user registrations within its first few hours. In under a week, the user count skyrocketed past 100 million, solidifying its position as the fastest-growing app.

Nevertheless, the initial enthusiasm appears to have waned over time. Even at its peak, Threads drew in less than half the user base of Twitter on its busiest day, according to SimilarWeb data. It’s important to note that Twitter consistently maintains a daily user count of over 100 million.

Threads was strategically positioned to take advantage of the turmoil surrounding Twitter following its acquisition by Musk, aiming to surpass it as the leading text-based social media platform.

Since taking over Twitter in October 2022, Musk has implemented significant layoffs and controversial policy changes that have led to a decrease in ad revenue. Experienced users have voiced displeasure over frequent technical problems and an increase in offensive content and hostile conversations on the platform.

At the same time, both Zuckerberg and Musk have playfully challenged each other to a cage fight. However, the CEO of Meta, Zuckerberg, has stated that it’s best to let go of the idea as Musk doesn’t appear genuinely committed to the fight.

Here is what he said. “Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me.”

