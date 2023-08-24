YouTube now lets you find a song by humming its tune

YouTube is testing a new feature that allows users to find songs by humming or singing them.

The feature is currently only available to a limited number of users on Android devices.

To use the feature, users need to hum or sing the song for at least three seconds.

Google‘s platform, YouTube, has introduced an innovative experiment on Android devices that identifies songs through humming, marking a notable advancement over Apple’s music recognition app, Shazam.

The announcement was made by the company on its ‘YouTube test features and experiments’ page on Tuesday.

How it will work?

During this experimental phase, participants have the option to switch from the standard voice search to the innovative song search feature.

To utilize this feature, users simply need to hum, sing, or record a song for a duration of three seconds or more. The platform will then recognize the melody and guide the user to pertinent YouTube videos showcasing the searched song. These videos might include the official music video, user-generated content, or Shorts.

Although this playful feature is in its initial phase, it has already caught the attention of Android users worldwide. A fortunate group of individuals is currently experiencing this musical experiment firsthand.

It’s worth noting that YouTube is not only refining its music and content discovery capabilities but also embracing the potential of artificial intelligence (AI).

Earlier this month, the platform unveiled a feature that utilizes AI to automatically generate video summaries.

