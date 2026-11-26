Singapore emerges as world's leading artificial intelligence hub

The report, titled AI Cities, evaluates cities based on their adoption of AI technology, infrastructure, data centres, supercomputing capabilities, startup ecosystems.





SINGAPORE: Singapore has been ranked the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) city, outperforming major technology hubs in the United States, China and Europe, according to a new global ranking by Counterpoint Research.





The report, titled AI Cities, evaluates cities based on their adoption of AI technology, infrastructure, data centres, supercomputing capabilities, startup ecosystems and government and private-sector AI initiatives.





Asian cities dominated the rankings, accounting for 10 of the top 15 positions and outperforming their counterparts in the United States and Europe.





Singapore secured the top position with a score of 65.9 points, followed by South Korea's capital, Seoul, with 64.9 points.





The United Arab Emirates also secured two places in the top four, with Abu Dhabi ranking third and Dubai fourth.





These four cities ranked ahead of all US and Chinese cities in the global top four.





San Francisco took fifth place, followed by London in sixth and Beijing in seventh. Shanghai ranked eighth, Shenzhen ninth and Hong Kong tenth.





Tokyo secured the 11th position, while Boston ranked 12th, New York 13th, Washington 14th and India's Bengaluru 15th.