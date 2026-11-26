Pakistanis, Indians top list of new British citizens

Media reports said the number of asylum applications fell by one-third in the 12 months to September, with 74,000 people seeking asylum.





LONDON: Indians and Pakistanis topped the list of people acquiring British citizenship over the past year, according to figures released by the UK Home Office.





Media reports said the number of asylum applications fell by one-third in the 12 months to September, with 74,000 people seeking asylum, a 33% decrease compared with the previous year. The Home Office attributed the decline largely to fewer applications from people arriving through irregular routes.





Meanwhile, applications for British citizenship reached a record 320,000, marking a 17% increase from the previous year.





The number of people granted British citizenship rose by 10% to 265,000, with Indian and Pakistani nationals accounting for the largest groups among new citizens.





Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the figures were the result of deliberate government action rather than coincidence. She said net migration had been reduced by 92% from its previous peak under the former government to 77,000.





Mahmood said the government would continue implementing reforms to establish a fairer immigration system that rewards those who contribute to the country.





According to the Home Office, 93,000 asylum seekers are currently receiving government support, down 16% from the previous year.





Meanwhile, 1,195 asylum seekers are being accommodated at former military bases. A total of 52 asylum hotels have been closed this year, leaving 140 still in operation.





The Labour government has pledged to close all asylum hotels by the end of the current parliamentary term.



