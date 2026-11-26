“Why are we being denied our democratic rights?” Fazlur Rehman calls for nationwide protests

Fazlur Rehman said the demonstrations would extend from Kohistan and Chitral to Badin.

Fazlur Rehman urged party workers to leave their homes and take part in peaceful protests

Lahore: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced nationwide protests against restrictions on a planned conference in Sargodha.





Despite the blockade of his Lahore residence and the alleged arrests and detention of party leaders and workers, he vowed to travel to Sargodha.





In a statement, Fazlur Rehman said the conference would go ahead as planned and that he would leave for Sargodha under any circumstances.





He said containers had been placed at the main entrances of his Lahore residence, restricting his movement.





He also claimed that roads leading to Sargodha and motorways had been closed, creating a situation resembling a curfew in the city.





Fazlur Rehman said that security forces had taken control of the venue designated for the conference.





Despite these obstacles, he said he remained determined to reach Sargodha and would not back down.





The JUI-F chief accused authorities of carrying out widespread arrests of party workers in Sargodha, Khushab and other districts.





He said workers were being detained in several areas, including from Rawalpindi to Dera Ghazi Khan.





He also claimed that JUI-F Secretary-General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri had been placed under house arrest.





The party’s provincial chief was also reportedly detained in Khushab, while the son of Sargodha’s party chief, who is a lawyer, was arrested and allegedly tortured.





Fazlur Rehman condemned the arrests and alleged mistreatment of party workers, saying such actions were unacceptable under any circumstances.





He questioned why JUI-F was being denied its constitutional and democratic rights and why it was not being allowed to hold a peaceful rally and conference.

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The party chief announced nationwide demonstrations against the conference ban, the arrests of workers and the alleged detention of central and provincial leaders.





He urged party workers to leave their homes and take part in peaceful protests against what he described as unlawful and authoritarian measures.





Fazlur Rehman said the demonstrations would extend from Kohistan and Chitral to Badin, Turbat, Makran and Chaman, adding that the party would strongly exercise its democratic right to protest.





On the other side, Lahore police told the Lahore High Court that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had not been arrested or placed under house arrest, as the court questioned the evidence behind the claim and summoned the city’s top police official.





The court was hearing a petition challenging Fazlur Rehman’s alleged house arrest. Justice Ali Zia Bajwa presided over the hearing on an application filed by JUI-F lawyer Abrar Hussain.





The court had issued a notice to Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), seeking an official response.





Government lawyer Farrukh Lodhi submitted a written response on behalf of the CCPO, stating that police had neither arrested Rehman nor declared him wanted. The report also denied that he had been placed under house arrest.





Lodhi told the court that Rehman had left his residence the previous day to offer condolences. The court questioned what evidence supported the claim that he had gone out for that purpose.





The government lawyer responded that police had videos and photographs of Fazlur Rehman. The court then ordered the CCPO to appear in person and adjourned the hearing.





Earlier, Lahore Deputy Commissioner had told reporters that the administration had not contacted Fazlur Rehman or informed him of any threat alert.