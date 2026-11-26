SIUT launches primary health clinic in Kathore

SIUT has introduced specialized outpatient care every Monday and Saturday specifically for patients suffering from urological disorders.





KARACHI: The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has inaugurated a Primary Health Outpatient Department (OPD) clinic in Kathore, a remote suburban area roughly 25 miles southeast of Karachi, providing all medical services completely free of cost and with dignity.





Alongside daily primary healthcare services, SIUT has introduced specialized outpatient care every Monday and Saturday specifically for patients suffering from urological disorders.





According to an official SIUT, this clinical expansion reflects the institute's core ethos delivering quality, free-of-cost healthcare with dignity and without discrimination to underserved populations in remote areas of Sindh.





Kathore comprises approximately 382 goths (villages) and is home to an estimated one million residents. The area was prioritized due to its demographic needs, socioeconomic challenges, lack of local medical facilities, and poor transportation infrastructure.





The clinic is staffed by doctors, radiologists, and paramedical personnel, backed by full technical support from SIUT's main Karachi campus. Since beginning community health operations in the region in 2012, SIUT has treated approximately 240,000 patients free of charge.





Looking forward, SIUT plans to establish an institute for transplant sciences alongside teaching and training facilities in the biological sciences on 100 acres of land it has acquired within Kathore's designated Education City.



