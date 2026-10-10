US students increasingly turn to AI chatbots for schoolwork

A recent survey found that 54% of US teenagers had used chatbots to help with schoolwork.

WASHINGTON: The use of artificial intelligence chatbots for assignments and homework is growing rapidly among students in the United States, with surveys showing widespread adoption of generative AI in education.

A recent survey found that 54% of US teenagers had used chatbots to help with schoolwork, while about 10% said they used them for all or most of their assignments.

In a separate survey, 73% of students said they had used generative AI for educational activities. Among them, 31% reported using AI to draft answers for written assignments.

Another 2026 report found that more than 95% of students and teachers surveyed across five countries, including the United States, reported using AI in educational institutions.

The findings highlight the growing role of AI tools in academic work, as students increasingly turn to chatbots for assistance with assignments, writing and other learning activities.